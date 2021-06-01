Register for the following Wood County Park District programs at www.wcparks.org or by calling 419-353-1897.
The Eco Lit Book Group Meeting will be held Thursday from 7-8:30 p.m. at W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Road, Perrysburg. For this meeting, read “The Urban Bestiary: Encountering the Everyday Wild” by Lyanda Lynn Haupt. Group meets once a month. Register for any or all. The discussion leader is Cheryl Lachowski, teaching professor emeritus, Bowling Green State University English Department and Ohio Certified Volunteer Naturalist.
Hiking for Health will be held Friday from 10-11:30 a.m. at William Henry Harrison Park, 644 Bierley Ave., Pemberville. Join a naturalist for exercise and the wonder of watching the seasonal changes. The hikes will offer a true mind-body connection. Sign up for one week or all three.
Go Green: Seed Starter Kit Pickup is set for Sunday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Carter Historic Farm, 18331 Carter Road. This kit includes everything needed for a biodegradable seed starter.
Stationary Hay Baling will be held Sunday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Carter Historic Farm. ome out today to see it baled.
Paddle the Pond on June 7, 14, 21 and 28 from 4-7:30 p.m. at W.W. Knight Nature Preserve. An instructor will be available for introductory safety and skills education. All boats, life-jackets, and paddles provided. Boats and gear on a first-come-first-served basis. Call ahead for special needs accommodations. Participants as young as 7 can paddle with a guardian. Ages 4 and up and ride in the middle of the canoe.