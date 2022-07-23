Research Spotlight: Oak Trees is set for Tuesday from 7-8 p.m. in a videoconference presentation. Join researcher Emma Shedd from Michigan Tech University to learn about her study of oak trees in Wood County and across their Midwestern range and what it might reveal in terms of a changing climate. She will discuss the questions that she and her research team are thinking about and what they hope to learn from the data that they are gathering.
Paddle the Pond on Monday from 4-7:30 p.m. at W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Road, Perrysburg. Hop in a canoe or kayak and have fun on the pond. Perfect for a family outing, comfort-builder for beginners or relaxing exercise. An instructor will be available for introductory safety and skills education. All boats, life-jackets and paddles provided. Canoes, kayaks and gear on a first-come-first-served basis. Call ahead for special needs accommodations. No registration required.
Monthly Mindfulness will be held July 30 from 9:30-11 a.m. at W.W. Knight Nature Preserve. Join naturalist and meditation teacher Emma Taylor for a monthly nature-based mindfulness session at a local Wood County park. Classes will consist of a combination of seated and walking mindfulness practices and nature awareness activities. This class is appropriate for teens and adults.
Wheat Threshing will be held July 31 from 1-3 p.m. at Carter Historic Farm: 18331 Carter Road. See how wheat goes from grain on the stalk to being ready for grinding, as well as straw for animal bedding. The leader is Chris Dauer.