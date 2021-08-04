Register for the following Wood County Park District programs at www.wcparks.org or by calling 419-353-1897. If a fee isn’t mentioned, the program is free.
Paddle the Pond on Mondays from 4-7:30 p.m. at W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Road, Perrysburg. Equipment and instruction are provided. Call ahead for special needs accommodations. Participants as young as 7 can paddle with a guardian. Ages 4 and up can ride in the middle of the canoe. No registration needed.
A Birdhouse Gourd Decorating Ice Cream Social is set for Sunday from noon-4 p.m. at Carter Historic Farm, 18331 Carter Road. Come out and decorate a birdhouse, made from gourds grown last year. Enjoy ice cream made the old-fashioned way.An adult must remain with child participants during the program.
Try the Crash Pad at Sawyer Quarry Nature Preserve, 26940 Lime City Road, Perrysburg on Aug. 10 from 3-7 p.m. Try bouldering (low-level rock climbing) at this natural climbing area. One crash pad is good for groups of up to 5. The program fee is $5.
The Perseids Meteor Shower is set for Aug. 11 from 9:30-11 p.m. at Cricket Frog Cove, 14810 Freyman Road, Cygnet. Named after Perseus, the Greek mythological hero, this meteor shower is known for its fireballs. Bring a thick blanket or reclining folding chair and appropriate clothing for an evening under the stars. This shower is usually the best show of the year, the crescent moon will set early giving a dark sky perfect for viewing the show. This will be canceled if skies are cloudy.
Make Zero Waste Rolled Paper Picture Frames on Aug. 12 from 4-8 p.m. at Carter Historic Farm. Drop in to make cute frames using up old magazines/catalogues.