P.E.O. Chapter AA - Group news

On Nov. 18, 21 members met at the home of Peggy Boren. LeeAnn Koenigbauer served as co-hostess. President Kathy Caperna presided over the business meeting.
The chapter welcomed Deborah LeGalley into the sisterhood.
Saturday, November 30, 2019
