P.E.O. Chapter AA met on Sept. 21 at Karen Seeliger’s home. Following P.E.O. pandemic protocol members wearing masks met on the patio with other sisters joining on Zoom.One item of business was a vote to raise the Sara Littleton Scholarship for a Bowling Green High School senior up to $1,500. The next meeting is scheduled at Laurie Newlove’s home on Oct. 5.

