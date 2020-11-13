P.E.O. Chapter AA met in a Zoom meeting on Nov. 2. Twenty six members joined the meeting. A decision was made where the annual Christmas donation will be distributed. Melanie Mattingly presented the program. The next meeting will by Zoom on Dec. 7 at 6:45 p.m.
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Latest Special Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Most Popular
Articles
- Rental camp out: Students wait overnight for spot
- Possible Native American remains found along Maumee River
- BG Voice hires attorney, plans Monday rally
- Driver unknown in fatal crash
- Wood County Hospital not seeing surge in COVID cases
- Men who allegedly stole special bicycle indicted
- Updated: BG board plans return to in-person classes