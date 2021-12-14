PERRYSBURG — Owens Community College will award 459 associate degrees at the 41st fall commencement ceremonies scheduled Friday at the Center for Fine and Performing Arts theater.
Owens President Dione Somerville will preside over her first commencement since taking leadership at the college in June of this year.
Featuring graduates from both campus locations, including 33 who completed their studies at the Findlay campus, the commencement ceremonies are scheduled at 10 a.m. for the School of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics; at 1 p.m. for the School of Business, Hospitality Management and Public Safety and School of Liberal Arts; and at 4 p.m. for the School of Nursing and Health Professions.
More than 100 graduates with honors (3.5 grade-point average and above) as well as 12 outstanding academic program graduates will be among those recognized.
From Wood County, Austen Nissen of Perrysburg is an Outstanding Graduate in Welding Technology.