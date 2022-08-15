Students will have another way to explore their creativity with a new degree offered at Owens Community College.
Beginning this fall, Owens will offer an animation major.
The animation major is part of the expanded technical arts program at Owens that features visual communication technology (formerly commercial art) and commercial photography in the Center for Fine and Performing Arts. In this two-year course, students will master illustration, graphic design and application of 2D animation through classes such as life drawing, digital video, digital media for animation and more.
“Students will understand fundamental principles of illustration, typography and graphic design as well as the application of animation principles as they relate to the digital media industry,” said Jeremy Maier, chair of Fine and Performing Arts.
According to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services 2028 Ohio Job Outlook, graduates of the program can earn up to $27 per hour with careers such as animators, game design artists, character and background designer and storyboard artists.
Learn more about the animation major contact the Owens Admissions Office at 567-661-7777 or [email protected].