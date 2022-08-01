There are more than 350 languages spoken in the United States but one highly specialized language used by thousands of Americans is not spoken.
Beginning this fall, Owens Community College will offer an American Sign Language certificate.
“As one of the only schools in Northwest Ohio to offer an American Sign Language program, it really will set our students apart and set them up for a path to success,” said Jen Hazel, humanities program director.
This certificate can stand alone or be added to other degree fields in health care, education or business to increase a student’s post-graduate employment options, Hazel said.
In this two-semester certificate program, students will learn fingerspelling, numbers, receptive skills and about deaf culture. With these skills, students will have a solid foundation to work with individuals who are deaf, hearing impaired or have a delay or cognitive disability where expressive and/or receptive language is limited.
Employers in those fields continue to broaden their search for multi-lingual employees and it can boost income significantly.
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics anticipated growth for ASL interpreters is 24% by 2030. Upon completion of this certificate, students will be ready for entry-level ASL interpreting position and prepared to take the National Interpreter Certification exam.
To learn more about the American Sign Language certificate, contact the Owens Admissions Office at 567-661-7777 or [email protected].
