PERRYSBURG — Owens Community College is expected to name its new president next month.
At the board of trustees meeting held April 6, Chairman Jo Beth Hammond said any announcement is expected to coincide with the board’s meeting May 5.
During the last week of March, the three finalists met with members of the community, students and staff remotely.
Members of the board also met individually with the finalists.
The two candidates are Brandon Roderick Tucker, associate vice president of Workforce & Community Development at Washtenaw Community College, Michigan, and Dione Dorsey Somerville is executive vice president at Hawkeye Community College, Iowa.
On April 7, the college issued a press release stating Dr. Laura J. Treanor, provost at Vincennes University, Indiana, had withdrawn her name from consideration.
Former President Steve Robinson departed July 17 to serve as president of Lansing Community College in Michigan. Robinson was as president of the college since 2018 after serving as provost and vice president of academic affairs.
William Balzer has been serving as interim president since Aug. 10. He is taking a leave of absence as a professor of industrial-organizational psychology at Bowling Green State University.
Balzer reported at the meeting the college will receive $9.317 million in Higher Education Emergency Relief funding through Sept. 30, 2022.
“We have been distributing that money and we have a plan for the final disbursement of the student aid component which is $1.97 million. That is being done through a combination of an auto-award process to our students — roughly $900,000 – based on their Pell eligibility,” he said.
An application process will be used to allocate the remaining $1 million: $400,000 during this semester, $200,000 during summer semester and $400,000 in the fall based on criteria identified at the federal level.
The college also will receive an estimated $16.42 million from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. The minimum of amount that will go to student grant is $8.21 million, Balzer said.
“That will certainly help with some of the financial challenges students face,” he said.
The board welcomed new Trustee Sherina Ohanian, manager in program leadership for Insights Division, North America of Kantar. She filled the seat vacated by Edwin J. Nagle III and will serve through Sept. 21, 2022.
Ohanian is a resident of Wood County and a graduate of the University of the West Indies with a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science and Management Studies. She began her career as a mathematics and business teacher before moving into strategic business research. She has 24 years of extensive experience working for Fortune 500 companies in technology, automotive, CPG, and finance.
Also at the meeting, the board:
• Heard Balzer report that commencement will be held in person on May 14 over three ceremonies. He also said that the college is shifting toward face-to-face course offerings and he predicts two-thirds of course offerings will be offered in-person in the fall.
• Approved a $42,550 payment to Champion Architecture, Toledo, for architect and engineering services for the renovations of the Transportation Technology Building. State capital improvement funds will be used,
• Approved a lump sum payment to regular full-time and part-time faculty and staff.
Each full-time employee who has been employed at the college as of Jan. 1 and who remains there as of April 6 will receive a one-time payment of $1,500.
Each part-time employee meeting similar criteria will receive a one-time payment of $750.
The amount being paid by the college totals is approximately $860,000.