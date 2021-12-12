PERRYSBURG – Spring enrollment is underway at Owens Community College, and administrators are using various avenues to recruit and retain students.
At the December board of trustees meeting, Amy Giordano, vice president of Enrollment Management and Student Services, reported that her office is sending personalized emails to each currently enrolled student with course recommendations. This is followed by a phone call by an _adviser; conducting outreach to every nontraditional and returning student applicant who has not yet registered to scheduling advising appointments; and starting a new recruitment communication plan for prospective students.
The new plan includes sending relevant on-time information using test, email, phone and mail tailored to specific student populations, Giordano reported.
After the meeting, Giordano said total fall enrollment as of Dec. 3 was 7,217 compared to 7,425 at this time last year for a decrease of 2.8%
The college is continuing to add enrollment for fall semester, she said.
The college also kept the cost of College Credit Plus the same for the 2022-23 academic year.
The fall CCP enrollment as of Dec. 3 was 1,204, she said, an increase of 2.8% compared to fall 2020.
“This is an important student population for a variety of reasons,” Giordano said.
Those reasons include the access of higher education at little to no cost by families and students, the continued partnership with K-12 schools, and the ability to nurture student relations starting in high school and encouraging them to enroll at Owens, she said.
Per credit hour will continue to be charged by how the CCP course is delivered. Courses taught by an Owens instructor on campus will have a rate of $140 per credit hour. An online course will cost $80 per credit hour. An Owens course taught at a high school by a high school credentialed instruction will be charged at the state’s default rate of $41.64 per credit hour.
“The pandemic continues to cause challenges related to College Credit Plus, so we feel that it is in the best interest of the college and our local K-12 partners to continue with the current funding model for our next academic year,” Giordano said.
Next year, when the pandemic may be in the past, the college will do a deeper exploration of costs per delivery method, she said.
In other action, the college is going to request proposals to replace an aging platform that is used by finance, human resources and student information services.
The current system, which was implemented in 1999, processes student enrollment, grades, payroll, budgets and financial, said Jeff Ganues, chief financial officer.
The cost of continuing with its current system and enhancing it is estimated at $1.4 million a year. The estimated cost to implement a new system is $3-$4 million over several years with a $700,000-$800,000 annual subscription.
The college expects to reward a contract in March.
The college also had a clean audit.
“It was a clean audit with an unmodified opinion (with) no material weaknesses, no significant deficiencies, no areas of non-compliance and the internal financial controls are appropriate,” said Trustee Jason Johnson, chairman of the board’s finance committee.