PERRYSBURG — Owens Community College’s Dana Advanced Manufacturing Training Center has been awarded the 2020 annual Excellence in Workforce Development by the Ohio Economic Development Association.
This award recognizes unique approaches to any aspect of workforce development and acknowledges an organization that has developed innovative practices and programs.
“The annual Excellence Awards showcase the best of the best in economic development and gives members of the profession the opportunity to collectively celebrate the success of the economic development profession,” Jennifer Price, OEDA executive director, said.
The Dana Center focuses on expanding and preparing new and incumbent skilled workers in Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan. The 59,000-square-foot facility features six skilled technology labs, including computer-aided design; computer numerical control and manual machining; electrical; heating, ventilation and air conditioning and alternative energy; mechanical and pneumatics; and robotics and programmable logic controller.
“We are pleased to have been recognized by the OEDA for the college’s commitment to workforce development. The Dana Center represents the College’s latest significant investment to directly impact Northwest Ohio’s regional economy,” said Bill Balzer, interim president at Owens Community College. “A skilled workforce is critical to fill thousands of new and existing jobs in manufacturing and aligned careers throughout our region and the state. The Dana Center was specifically designed to meet these needs now and well into the future.”
Owens was nominated for the OEDA award by project architect Tim Swartz from SSOE Group. Headquartered in Toledo with a national and global footprint, SSOE is a leader in aligning education design with workforce needs.
For more information on the Dana Center, visit owens.edu/danacenter.