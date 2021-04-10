PERRYSBURG — And then there were two.
Laura J. Treanor, provost, Vincennes University has withdrawn her name from consideration as a candidate for president of Owens Community College.
“It was a pleasure getting to know Dr. Treanor and we thank her for her time and enthusiasm during the search process,” said Mary Beth Hammond, chair, Owens Board of Trustees. “We wish her well in her future endeavors.”
Owens will continue the search process with the two remaining candidates, Brandon R. Tucker, associate vice president, Workforce and Community Development, Washtenaw Community College and Dione D. Somerville, executive vice president, Hawkeye Community College.
The board of trustees is expected to make an announcement naming the college’s next president at its next regular meeting on May 5.
Additional information, including finalists’ bios, can be found by visiting www.owens.edu/president-search/.