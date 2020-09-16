PERRYSBURG — Owens Community College is offering a new fast track program that puts students on an accelerated path to earning their degree.
The program is designed to provide academic and personal support that aims to close the completion gap by helping students finish their degree or certificate in three years or less from the time they join the program.
“This is a small program designed to have a large impact on a specific population,” said James Jackson, director, Fast Track Program. “We want to help close the equity gap for students who come to Owens with few academic, economic and family resources and help them complete their degree as quickly as possible.”
Fast Track is based on a national model being used at several schools around the country, including in New York, New Jersey and California.
Students are required to enroll full time (12 credits) and meet twice a month with a success coach who will assist them with navigating their degree pathway, campus culture and learning to juggle their competing demands such as family responsibilities and work. Students participating in the program will have access to Fast Track Program activities, events and resources where they will meet fellow students and learn new skills.
They will also receive a $50 a month incentive, as long as they remain eligible by meeting the program’s expectations.
Eligible students must:
• Have accumulated less than 24 college credits
• Be able to enroll in at least 12 credits per semester
• Fill out a financial aid application (FASFA)
• Not currently be a participant in TRIO or other Student Support Services
Placement in the program is limited to 60 students for the 2020-21 academic year and the deadline to apply is Sept. 25. Interested students should fill out an application and email it to james_jackson11@owens.edu.