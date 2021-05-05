PERRYSBURG — Owens Community College Board of Trustees stayed in the Midwest when they named their new college president.
The trustees on Wednesday picked Dione Dorsey Somerville to be the college’s new president, with a start day of June 15.
Somerville has been executive vice president at Hawkeye Community College in Iowa since August. She has led the college’s coronavirus response, including helping provide leadership to academic affairs during the six-month vacancy of the provost position.
Somerville was given a three-year contract with a starting salary of $215,000.
“I really do believe we have the right person at the right time for Owens Community College,” said Trustee President Mary Beth Hammond after the meeting.
“We do think her experience in enrollment and community involvement were important,” she said, adding that Somerville’s knowledge in those areas will keep the college moving forward.
Somerville began her 27-year career in higher education as the assistant director of campus programming at Ursuline College in Pepper Pike, before taking leadership positions at the Ohio College of Podiatric Medicine, Lorain County Community College, Iowa State University, Bloomsburg University and Hawkeye Community College.
Her responsibilities at Hawkeye also have included leading enrollment efforts, diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, strategic planning and creating a Division of Student Affairs.
She provided leadership to create the Center for Leadership and Engagement, Center for Diversity and Inclusion, modernized Greek Life, expanded intercollegiate athletics, facilitated assessment, and completed fundraising efforts. She oversaw the University Master Plan process, the revitalization of university housing, and the completion of Soltz Hall, a $61.4 million multi-function building inclusive of the mailroom, bookstore, integrative learning, two dining venues, and nearly 400 suite-style beds.
Somerville earned a doctorate in Higher Education Management from the University of Pennsylvania, a master’s degree in College Student Personnel from Bowling Green State University, and a bachelor’s degree in English/Writing from Ohio Northern University. She was a Fellow at the Association of Governing Boards Institute for Leadership and Governance in its inaugural year. She also participated in the Harvard University Institute for Education Management and the American Association of State Colleges and Universities Millennium Leadership Institute.
“We just really connected with her and her proven abilities,” Hammond said.
The board went into executive session for 10 minutes before taking the vote, which was unanimous.
“We are confident with the depth and breadth of Dione’s knowledge and leadership experience, the college will continue our momentum to continue to be the premiere two-year college in Northwest Ohio,” Hammond said after the vote.
Hawkeye Community College has an enrollment of approximately 5,300 students, with seven locations throughout a 10-county service district.
Somerville is looking forward to being closer to family in Michigan, where she grew up.
“I’m thrilled and excited to be coming to Owens Community College,” she said.
The foundation has been built at Owens and it is “truly an institution the community is dedicated to,” Somerville said.
She is looking forward to leveraging that dedication with economic development, she said.
All of her experience has been working with institutions of opportunity.
“All are institutions of opportunity, looking at how do we help people through education help improve their lives and their career trajectory,” Somerville said. “There’s so much that Owens has underway, it aligns with my experience and values moving forward.”
She said her focus will be on navigating the college out of the pandemic and looking at enrollment and how to offer opportunities to all students.
“I’m excited to be back in the area, working together as a community of learners to be able to create a stronger Owens Community College.”
Hammond thanked the consultants with AGB Search who spent five months conducting the national search.
“I’m so proud of the process and how we got to where we are today,” she said.
She also noted the work William Balzer has done as interim president.
Balzer has been serving as interim president since Aug. 10. He is on a leave of absence as a professor of industrial-organizational psychology at BGSU.
“Your steadfast leadership and taking on the reins of an institution our size during a national pandemic has been nothing but miraculous,” Hammond said, citing his attention to detail.
“And now helping in the transition to our next president, we can’t thank you enough,” she said.
“It has been a privilege,” Balzer said.
Former President Steve Robinson departed July 17 to serve as president of Lansing Community College in Michigan. Robinson had been president of Owens since 2018 after serving as provost and vice president of academic affairs.
The search had been whittled down to three candidates.
Laura J. Treanor, provost as Vincennes University withdrew her name from consideration leaving Somerville. Brandon R. Tucker, associate vice president of Workforce and Community Development at Washtenaw Community College, was the other candidate.