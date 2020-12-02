PERRYSBURG — The search for a new president at Owens Community College continues.
During Tuesday’s board of trustees meeting, Chairman Mary Beth Hammond updated members of the work of the ad hoc search committee.
AGB Search held listening sessions and conducted a survey with college employees and members of the community on Nov. 10 and Nov. 13.
“From my perspective, AGB Search did receive very good feedback from employees and community partners who really know Owens and understand the value of our community college mission in Northwest Ohio,” Hammond said.
The committee met Monday afternoon to review the draft position profile and the advertisement that was developed with the input from these listening sessions.
The position will be advertise starting in mid-December and running through February.
During this time, the consultants will be conducting their own outreach through their professional network for potential candidates, Hammond reported.
The search committee will review the applications and conduct initial interviews.
Finalists then will be invited to meet with the board and college stakeholders.
Hammond has said she hopes to have the college’s new president in place in July.
William Balzer has been serving as interim president since Aug. 10. He is taking a leave of absence as a professor of industrial-organizational psychology at Bowling Green State University.
Former President Steve Robinson departed July 17 to serve as president of Lansing Community College in Michigan. Robinson was as president of the college since 2018 after serving as provost and vice president of academic affairs.