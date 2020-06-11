PERRYSBURG — Owens Community College will be offering a variety of class options including face-to-face instruction, live online instruction, traditional web courses, and hybrid opportunities this fall.
Protective measures will be in place for the fall 2020 semester, according to a statement released Wednesday.
“We have been diligently working to develop final plans for a safe return to campus. Students will receive an email Friday, June 19 with additional details regarding the fall semester class offerings,” the college said.
Potential students can “Explore Owens” during the week of June 22-28. Sessions will be will run for approximately an hour and will be conducted using Zoom. This will allow for interactive conversations and an opportunity to get questions answered.
