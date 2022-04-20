Both campuses of Owens Community College will host Ohio’s own Saeed Jones to discuss his recent memoir, “How We Fight for Our Lives,” the Owens 2021–22 Big Read selection.
Jones will be at Owens April 28 in the CFPA Theatre at 10 a.m. in Perrysburg and in the Education Center 111 at 1:30 p.m. in Findlay.
The link to watch the 10 a.m. show only is at https://owens-edu.zoom.us/j/83905535192.
This hybrid in-person and virtual event culminates the year-long, college-wide exploration of Jones’ book, which has included a radio discussion series, ongoing events on campus and in local public libraries and reading-related community service projects.
Spearheaded by award-winning Professor of English Jen Hazel and Director of Library Services Jane Berger, the Owens Big Read program brings awareness of different perspectives through books and accompanying activities on campus and in our surrounding communities.
“How We Fight for Our Lives” chronicles Jones’ own journey as a queer Black man raised in Texas. Since its 2019 publication, the book has won numerous accolades, including the Kirkus Prize for Nonfiction and inclusion on Time magazine’s list of must-read books.
“Throughout this academic year, Saeed Jones’s telling of his personal history has sparked conversations, connections and new understanding on our campuses and beyond,” said Dione D. Somerville, Owens president. “We’re excited to host Mr. Jones to conclude the Big Read experience of his memoir and consider its implications on our own lives. I’m also proud to commend Professor Hazel and Director Berger on their shepherding of this year’s program and look forward to seeing what next year’s Big Read brings.”
For more on Owens Community College’s Big Read, visit owens.edu/humanities/read.