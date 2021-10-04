Owens Community College will host an open house from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Oct. 11 at both campuses to provide community members and prospective new students with an opportunity to explore academic programs and transfer options.
The open house will be located in Veterans Hall 201 on the Perrysburg campus and Education Center 111 on the Findlay campus.
“Our faculty and staff will be available to talk about our academic majors and our transfer options to four-year colleges and universities,” Amy Giordano, vice president of enrollment management and student services, said. “In addition to academics, the Owens experience includes our dedicated support services such as academic advising as well as our student clubs and organizations. We will have representatives at the open house to discuss these services that benefit student success.”
Campus tours are also available. Sign up in advance at www.owens.edu/openhouse.
“The open house will allow students to explore what we offer to support their educational journey. We also know that many students come ready to take the next step and begin the enrollment process. Our staff will assist anyone interested in completing an admissions application, needing support with the FAFSA, or is ready to sign up for orientation,” Giordano said.
Masks will be required.