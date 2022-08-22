Owens Community College and Blanchard Valley Health System have signed a formal agreement that expands clinical site access for tomorrow’s healthcare workers studying at Owens, including nurses and allied health professionals.
The agreement calls for supervised access to direct patient care to provide clinical training and experience for Owens students enrolled primarily in the college’s School of Nursing and Health Professions, from the Findlay-area campus on Bright Road and the Toledo-area campus in Perrysburg.
The clinical sites at BVHS include Blanchard Valley Hospital and Bluffton Hospital, among others. Clinical sites will accommodate a minimum of six and maximum of 10 clinical groups consisting of six to seven students per group during both the Spring and Fall semesters.
“We are very excited about this partnership with Owens Community College, as we work together to offer the opportunity for individuals in Northwest Ohio to develop skills and become dedicated healthcare workers,” said Myron Lewis, president and chief executive officer of BVHS. “Collaborations such as these are extremely beneficial to the communities we serve, not only by creating jobs, but also by ensuring quality healthcare services for generations to come.”
“At Owens, we strive to provide our students with dynamic and interactive educational experiences,” said Dione Somerville, Owens president. “We value our partnership with Blanchard Valley Health System and the opportunities it provides our students and our communities. These kinds of partnerships ensure we educate healthcare workers and other graduates who are prepared and ready for their careers.”
Pre-nursing seats remain available for fall semester, which begins Aug. 29. The need for registered nurses is expected to grow by 9% by 2030, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Owens students in ultrasound technology, MRI, radiological technology, surgical technology, sterile processing and vascular technology as well as students in emergency medical services in the college’s public safety program also will work clinicals at BVHS.
“The increased clinical opportunities at Blanchard Valley Health System will expose our students to a real-world work environment and demonstrate what is expected following graduation as they begin their careers,” said Irene Jones, Owens nursing program chair. “We are very excited to have these clinical seats for our students.”
“Clinical positions are vitally important to the overall well-being of our public health environment,” said Barbara J. Pasztor, chief nursing officer and chief operating officer of acute care services at BVHS. “Through this partnership with Owens Community College, we are elated to be able to collaborate in order to advance the careers of future healthcare providers within our own region.”
For more information about Owens Community College nursing or healthcare programs, visit www.owens.edu/snhp.