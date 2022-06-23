PERRYSBURG — The Owens Community College Board of Trustees has approved a new contract with its faculty.
Salary increases of 8% to 9% were approved.
At its meeting June 7, the board entered an agreement with the Owens Faculty Association through Oct. 31, 2024.
Employees, depending on their classification, will get an 8% to 9% increase in year one, 4% in year two and 3% in year three.
Lisa Nagel, general counsel and vice president of administration, explained how the college came up with the salary increases.
In 2016, at a time when the college was experiencing financial challenges, OFA members saw a reduction in their wages of 2% to 5% dependent upon their salary; meanwhile, others in the industry saw consistent annual salary increases.
There were no salary increases in 2017.
In 2018, OFA members had their 2016 salaries restored, without any retro or cost of living adjustments, and received a 2% increase.
There were no salary increases in 2019.
The OFA members’ last wage increase was in 2020, in which they received a 2% increase.
There were no salary increases in 2021.
“Over a six-year period, OFA members received minimal increases, while the average state-wide industry negotiated wage increase was more than 2% each year,” Nagel said in an email. “The college recognized that going into current contract negotiations, the OFA would be heavily focused around perceived lost wages and/or stagnant salaries compared to industry standards.”
The 8% increase is for about 50 OFA members and the 9% (with a few capped at 3%) is for the remaining, she said.
There are 163 members in the association. Members ratified the agreement May 24.
During the three years of the contract, the additional cost to the college is $1.6 million.
Within the agreement was a change to the reduction in force notification. There has been no determination made for a reduction in force, according to the resolution; this is a proactive recommendation for the notification process only, if needed.
If a reduction in force occurs, written notification will be made to OFA for academic year 2022-23 and 2023-24.
Also at the meeting, the board:
• Adopted the fiscal year 2023 budget. Revenues are projected at $64.6 million while expenditures were budgeted at $62.2 million.
The budget shows a projected increase in fiscal year 2023 spring and fall tuition, and a drop in summer tuition revenue.
• Approved the rank promotions of 10 faculty members: five to assistant professor, two to associate professor and three to full professor.
Faculty earn rank promotions most often through college service, community service, contributions to their field or higher education in general, and professional development.
• Approved architect/engineering fees for the School of Nursing and Health Professionals renovation project in the amount of $159,700 to the Buehrer Group, Maumee. State capital funds will be used for the project.
• Approved the purchase of two Anatomage tables, used for virtual dissection, for $204,530 from Anatomage Inc., Santa Clara, California.