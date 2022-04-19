PERRYSBURG — The Ohio Department of Higher Education has invested nearly $190,000 in Owens Community College to create the Ohio Short-Term Certificate Grant Program allowing in-state students to receive up to $2,000 in need-based aid toward the cost of in-demand, career certificates.
Eligible students may apply and receive up to three different awards, provided the certificates are completed in succession.
These certificates include 26 credit and non-credit options in manufacturing and skilled trades, pre-apprenticeships, health support professions, logistics, office support, sales and first responders. Credit certificates are 30 hours or less, while non-credit certificates are 900 clock hours or less.
“We are excited to bring this opportunity to Owens Community College students,” said Denise Smith, Owens provost and chief academic officer. “After they complete their short-term certificate or credential, they will be prepared for licensure, if it’s required for employment, or they will be able to take the next step in a career pathway.”
Students may apply online for the Ohio Short-Term Certificate Grant Program funds immediately using the online application at www.owens.edu/financial_aid/scholarships/]www.owens.edu/financial_aid/scholarships/.
The total award of $186,966 is available until Dec. 30, 2023.
For more information, email the Owens Community College Office of Admissions at admissions@owens.edu.