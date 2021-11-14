PERRYSBURG — Owens Community College is continuing its renovations to College Hall.
At the Nov. 10 meeting the board approved spending $135,000 with the Collaborative for renovations to the northwest corner of College Hall.
The work will include office and programming space for student activities, student organizations, student government, student support services, Campus and Community Connection, and the marketing department, according to Chief Financial Officer Jeff Ganues.
The purpose of the renovations, which started in 2017, has been to provide a central location for services such as advising, career and transfer services, testing service and the Disability Resource Center.
A new student lounge and study spaces have been added and renovations to classrooms and international student space have been completed.
The projects have been funded by Senate Bill 310.
Trustees also approved a $117,240 expense to improve the overall physical security and safety of the Center for Fine and Performing Arts. That work will be done by Lake Erie Technologies, Bowling Green.
Ganues also introduced a six-year capital improvement plan in which he is requesting funds for:
School of Nursing and Health Profession renovations, amounting to $1.5 million, which include architect and engineering services and updates to the mechanicals in the Library and Audio-Visual Classroom Center.
Transportation Technologies renovations, at $1.2 million, which include renovations to the structure and a new roof.
Alumni Hall renovations, at $1.5 million, which include roof replacement, mechanical upgrades and renovations to the exterior of the building.
Findlay campus Education Center renovations, which include relocating the library to the vacated bookstore and renovating the vacated library space. That estimate is $1.75 million.
Ganues also is requesting $2.3 million for HVAC renovations and replacement and roof renovations.
The total for the next biennium is $8.25 million.
For years 2025-26, Ganues is proposing an additional $20 million for School of Nursing and Health Profession renovations; and $5.25 million in 2027-2028 for renovations to the Health Technologies buildings and the Center for Emergency Preparedness.
Also at the meeting, the trustees:
• Learned the college received a Short-Term Certificate Grant of $186,966 from the Ohio Department of Education to provide need-based financial aid to students enrolled in a program that may take less than a year to complete.
Owens also received a $1.16 million Educational Opportunities Center program grant from the U.S. Department of Education to provide counseling and college admissions information to low income and first-generation college students 19 and older.
• Heard that a Free Store opened Oct. 25. It is a place for usable items to be exchanged.