FINDLAY — Owens Community College may add a manufacturing and logistics training site to its Findlay campus.
At Tuesday’s board of trustees’ meeting, Interim President William Balzer presented a plan that would add a workforce training component to Owens’ southern campus.
Balzer called the idea “strategic musings” and wants to explore adding an advanced manufacturing and logistics research and workforce development center for this region of the state.
The center would be centrally located on the Findlay campus and would be co-led by Owens and Bowling Green State University with Owens using its workforce development reputation and facilities and BGSU providing applied research in mechatronics, robotics, software engineering and logistics.
“We could create educational pathways for current and displaced employees who are seeking to advance or start careers in advanced manufacturing and logistics and other aligned areas,” Balzer said.
“Findlay has been really good at this and we could maybe become a state and national model.”
With support from the City of Findlay and Findlay schools, the partnership could create academic career preparation in advanced manufacturing and logistics.
The goal also is to begin in the K-12 curriculum to make students aware of the existing certificate and associate programs at Owens and bachelor’s degrees through BGSU associated with these fields as well as advanced degree offerings in logistics, supply chain and the growing area of data science.
The vision is an inter-institutional partnership that includes local and state governments and agencies, private sector employers and the educational community.
“Right now, it is just a grand vision,” Balzer said.
According to Balzer, jobs created in applied research will drive the efficiency and effectiveness of advanced manufacturing and logistics in Northwest Ohio and across the state.
The Interstate 75 corridor offers a great opportunity to attract new employers to start, expand or relocate their businesses given the educational ecosystem of research and workforce development, he said.
Additionally, a well-trained entry-level workforce for regional employers and access to ongoing skills-based workforce development will maintain help local industries maintain their strategic competitive advantage, he said.
Potential partners in the plan include the Findlay Hancock County Economic Development, JobsOhio, Ohio Northern University in Ada, Penta Career Center, Findlay City Schools and Regional Growth Partnership Northwest Ohio.
“We would be able to create jobs in applied research,” Balzer said, “that is people who are moving the field forward in advanced manufacturing and logistics, doing that research right here in Northwest Ohio and sharing it across the state.”
He cited such a plan working at the Robotics Technology Park in Tanner, Alabama.
Balzer also is looking at ways to increase enrollment on the Findlay campus, which expanded to its current location on Bright Road in 2005.
There are several strengths related to the campus to allow them to leverage resources, Balzer said.
It is a large modern facility, there is excess capacity, and it is accessible from the interstate, he said.
There is a thriving and supportive local government and business community as well as private, state and federal support for job retraining and business expansion, he said.
“Thinking about those opportunities and the strengths, here’s an opportunity for maybe us to leverage and invest down on the Findlay campus,” Balzer said.
As a way to circumvent the restrictions in place due to the coronavirus, the college has posted 32 Facebook live sessions to its YouTube channel on topics such as support for veterans, how to get started at the college, and career and transfer support services, reported Amy Giordano, vice president of enrollment management and student services.
The college’s admissions team also is focusing sessions on academic programs such as nursing, insurance studies and broadcast media technology, she said.
These sessions have been viewed over 28,000 times to date, Giordano said.
“Connecting virtually is not the preference for all of our prospective students and families,” she said, adding that 50 potential students were invited for one-on-one tours of campus in November.
The college also is extending its alternative payment structure to College Credit Plus classes for the 2021-22 academic year.
The per credit hour rate for college courses delivered on campus by an Owens instructor will remain at $140. The per credit hour rate for classes delivered online will be $80 as will college classes delivered at a high school and taught by credentialed college faculty. A class taught at a high school by high school faculty will cost $41.64 per credit hour.
“The pandemic has caused numerous challenges related to College Credit Plus, so we feel it is in the college’s best interest and in our K-12 partners’ best interest to continue with the current funding model into our next academic year,” Giordano said.