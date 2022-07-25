You might follow them on social media, you might even have bought products because of their videos: Media influencers. Now, you have the ability to become a media influencer right in Northwest Ohio.
Owens Community College offers one of the first-of-its-kind Media Influencer Certificate beginning in the fall. The two-semester program can be completed on its own, or as an add-on to any program.
“This certificate will appeal to a broad range of students, such as students in Broadcast Media Technology, Commercial Art Technology, Music Business Technology and Entrepreneurship. It will be a benefit for them to learn to market themselves. Forbes recently published about this new and emerging career and predicts influencer marketing will swell to $15 billion this year. It’s an exciting opportunity for our students to get started now,” said Jen Hazel, program director.
In this program, students will become proficient in visual storytelling, website building and advertising. Through different courses, students will learn skills such as web graphics creation, photography, writing, business and advertising.
As a media influencer, certificate holders will have the experience to influence others on social media to purchase items or services based on their reputation. According to Zip Recruiter, a media influencer could earn up to $74,500 if hired by a company. The salary could surpass $100,000 for freelancers.
For more information contact the Owens Admissions Office at 567-661-7777 or [email protected].