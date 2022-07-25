Owens social media

According to Zip Recruiter, a media influencer could earn up to $74,500 if hired by a company. The salary could surpass $100,000 for freelancers.

 Photo by Xavier Lorenzo

You might follow them on social media, you might even have bought products because of their videos: Media influencers. Now, you have the ability to become a media influencer right in Northwest Ohio.

Owens Community College offers one of the first-of-its-kind Media Influencer Certificate beginning in the fall. The two-semester program can be completed on its own, or as an add-on to any program.

