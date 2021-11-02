PERRYSBURG — Way Public Library and the League of Women Voters of the Perrysburg Area welcome Dione Dorsey Somerville, president of Owens Community College, on Nov. 9 at 7 pm for a presentation on how the college and the community can move forward together.
Somerville was appointed by the board of trustees as the eighth president of Owens Community College. Her professional accomplishments span strategic planning, student success, organizational change, managing complex budgets, enrollment management, assessment, campus planning and construction, program development, Title IX compliance, community relations and fundraising.
Prior to Owens Community College, Somerville’s prior experience includes:
· Executive Vice President at Hawkeye Community College in Iowa
· Vice President for Student Affairs at Bloomsburg University in Pennsylvania
· Dean of Students at Iowa State University
· Director of Enrollment Services/Registrar at Lorain County Community College in Ohio
Somerville earned a doctorate in higher education management from the University of Pennsylvania, master’s degree in College Student Personnel from Bowling Green State University, and bachelor’s degree in English/Writing from Ohio Northern University. Somerville was a Fellow at the Association of Governing Boards Institute for Leadership and Governance in its inaugural year. Somerville participated in the Harvard University Institute for Education Management and the American Association of State Colleges and Universities’ Millennium Leadership Institute.
This presentation will be in person. Registration is required and seating is limited. Register online at waylibrary.info or by calling 419-874-3135 ext. 119.