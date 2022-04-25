PERRYSBURG – Owens Community College Professor of English Jen Hazel has been selected for the 2022 Dale P. Parnell Faculty Distinction Recognition by the American Association of Community Colleges.
Awarded to individuals who make a difference in community college classrooms across the United States, this highly competitive national designation honors faculty who are active in their students’ lives and in their colleges’ activities to ensure student success.
“My passion for teaching runs deep, so I was honored to be nominated for this award,” Hazel said. “Owens is such a great place to work; I know I am making a difference here. This award motivates me to continue doing the work I love and supporting our students, both in and outside of the classroom.”
“Speaking on behalf of the entire Owens community, I am thrilled for Jen and applaud the award committee’s recognition of what she has achieved,” said Dione Somerville, president of Owens Community College. “Her passion is evident from her many committee activities, her efforts to increase student access to Open Education Resources and her commitment to providing rich and relevant learning experiences for all. Jen consistently goes above and beyond to find ways that each student can learn, and we are so fortunate to have her on our team.”
Hazel has taught at Owens for 15 years. In addition to her classroom instruction, she serves as the campus assessment lead and on the Completion, Center for Teaching and Innovation Implementation, and Opening Week teams. Hazel also co-chairs the Curriculum Committee and the BIG Read and chairs the Oregon Road Film Series and The Silo committees.
In the Humanities Department, where she is the program director, she spearheads the effort to embed tutoring into Composition I courses and is incorporating OER materials into other courses, including Composition II, to ensure students have access to the support and materials they need to succeed.
This is the second year that Owens faculty have been recognized nationally for teaching excellence, demonstrating the quality instruction students receive at the College.
Associate Professor of Math Sarah Long received the Distinguished Faculty Recognition in 2021. In addition to AACC recognition, award winners also receive a custom commemorative medal and are further celebrated at a private reception during the AACC Annual Convention, which will be held in New York City from April 30–May 3.