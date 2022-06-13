PERRYSBURG — On June 22, Owens Community College will celebrate the resiliency, tenacity and driving hope that fuels Northwest Ohio’s adult education options.
Held in collaboration with the Ohio Department of Education and the Ohio Department of Higher Education, this Celebration of Success is an opportunity for key partners, community stakeholders, adult education providers and graduates to engage with each other.
The event will be held in Veterans Hall, 363 Depot Road, from 1-4 p.m.
This in-person event will feature a keynote speaker, recognizing teachers of the year and a panel discussion with providers, students, department staff, along with other key partners and stakeholders.
The keynote speaker is Gary Cates, senior vice chancellor of the Ohio Department of Higher Education.
Register at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/307155940687.
For more information, visit education.ohio.gov/AdultEducationWeek.