At the 2021 Wood County Fair, 928 FFA crop, agricultural engineering, research, horticultural, SAE/FFA photo story boards and agricultural science projects were on display at the Junior Fair Building. The Wood County Fair FFA display by Bowling Green, Eastwood, Elmwood, Otsego and Penta Career Center, is one of the largest of any county fair in Ohio.
There were 607 agronomy, horticulture and ag science projects displayed. Entries in this area include grain, fruits and vegetables, floral, hay and research projects. These projects are all a result of each FFA member’s Supervised Agricultural Experience Project, conducted as a part of their agricultural education studies in high school.
The best entry in each class is the “Sweepstakes Winner” of that class. There were 29 winners this year. Bowling Green had 21, Eastwood had one, Elmwood had four, and Penta had three.
There were 321 agricultural engineering projects on display. These projects were built in the agricultural engineering high school labs as part of the “hands-on” aspect of teaching agriculture. Projects included woodworking, metalworking, construction, electricity, plastics and engines. Projects ranged from picnic tables to furniture, electrical testers to forged chisels, welded projects to hydraulic robots.
This year, for the 11th year, the Northwest Ohio Woodworker’s Guild sponsored an award for the best woodworking project from each FFA chapter. The purpose was to recognize the skills of youth in woodworking and promote the craft. This year’s winners are Cole Brokaw, Bowling Green; Joelle Jered, Eastwood; Anna Meyer, Elmwood; Cohen Feehan, Otsego; and Jasmine Harkness, Penta.
In addition to these projects, each FFA chapter displayed an educational booth highlighting their activities and promoting FFA. Six FFA benches in front of the Junior Fair Building welcomed fair-goers to the FFA display area.
FFA Tractor Operator’s Contest
The 2021 FFA Tractor Operator’s Contest was won by Nathan Harris of the Bowling Green FFA. Wyatt Bechstein of BG FFA was second; followed by Carter Foos of Eastwood FFA, third; Jesse Sundermeier of Eastwood FFA, fourth; Grant Belleville of Otsego FFA, fifth. Tanner Pennington (Elmwood), Adam Meyer (Elmwood) and Tommy Curtis (Penta) also participated in the contest.
The contest is a favorite of fair-goers who watch FFA members attempt to drive and back two and four-wheeled farm implements through an obstacle course.
The contest consists of three areas. In the two wheeled event, the contestant must drive a tractor and manure spreader out of a shed, back down a 50-foot alleyway and then manipulate the unit through a series of stakes without touching them. In the four wheeled event, the contestant must back a tractor up to a wagon and drop in a hitch pin without moving either the tractor or wagon by hand. Then the wagon is pulled forward with the tractor and backed into a different shed. Both of these events are timed. The third area is safety, where contestants are penalized for any safety infractions during the operation of the tractor and implements. The contest requires a lot of skill and ability, which must be practiced.
Trophies for the top-three places were sponsored by the Ed and Denise Foos Family. Wood County Implement furnished the tractors, the Hoile/Hanna family furnished the wagon, the Eastwood and Otsego FFA Chapters furnished the course markers, and the BG Agricultural Education Department furnished the manure spreader. Judges for the contest were Jacob Brown, Mark Wensink, Tom Stearns, and Josh Isaacson.