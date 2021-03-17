Bowling Green High School’s graduation may be an outdoor event this year.
“Graduation is a ceremony every student looks forward to from the time they go to school, and it’s one the parents look forward to,” said Superintendent Francis Scruci at Tuesday’s Bowling Green City Schools Board of Education meeting.
A parade through town was held last year after the pandemic closed schools in March.
While it went well, “it does not replace an in-person ceremony,” Scruci said.
He is recommending an outdoor ceremony be held June 4, a change from the June 6 date which is on the district calendar. The ceremony would be under the lights at the football stadium. The rain date would be June 5.
This suggestion takes into consideration the coronavirus and allows an open-air event, he said.
The alternate, to go back to the Stroh Center at Bowling Green State University, is getting to be cost prohibited.
“Having been a part of outdoor graduations, those ceremonies are one of a kind,” Scruci said.
Also at the meeting, the board:
• Learned there remains a need for substitutes and paraprofessionals.
“This is a big problem. It is a problem every day since we returned to hybrid,” Scruci said.
The board did pass a resolution to allow the hiring of substitutes who do not hold a post-secondary degree.
• Employed Michele Wolf as the new athletic director, to start Aug. 1 with a base salary of $75,000. She was given a contract through July 1, 2024.
She has been athletic director at Fostoria Schools since 2014 and has coached at Fostoria and at Otsego Local Schools.
Connor Rogowski also was made head hockey coach with a salary of $6,338.
• Accepted the retirement of Melanie Garbig, executive director of pupil services, effective Aug. 1.
• Accepted donations of $1,000 from Lubrizol for the middle school science Olympiad team; 1,600 masks valued at $8,000 from BG Sews for Health for teachers, staff and students; and hand sanotizer valued at $6,000 from Kroger.