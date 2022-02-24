Otterbein SeniorLife is expanding operations in Perrysburg and Monclova.
Otterbein SeniorLife Skilled Nursing Neighborhoods provide a new and innovative style of nursing care in a “Small House” (Greenhouse) environment. The neighborhoods are specifically designed to free elders, and those who serve them, from the mindset of traditional institutional care. Each neighborhood has five small houses, originally designed to provide care for 10 elders in each house.
Demand has been huge, and as a result Otterbein initiated a massive overhaul to add two additional suites to each house, providing care for 60 elders in each neighborhood, according to a news release.
The first two neighborhoods to receive certification and open to additional elders in the Toledo area are in Perrysburg and Monclova.
The dedication and ribbon cutting ceremony for both Monclova and Perrysburg were held at the Otterbein Monclova SeniorLife Neighborhood location at 5069 Otterbein Way, Monclova, on Feb. 3.
The Maumee Chamber of Commerce, Perrysburg Chamber of Commerce and Monclova Board of Trustees attended along with the vice president of Operations in the Neighborhoods, Dan Arrnold. The Small House Model is a home-like environment with personal choices for wake-up, bedtime, meal selection, activities and rehabilitative care.
There are 12 residents per house, which improves personalized care and socialization. This also positively impacts infection control, according to the news release.
There are dedicated caregivers for each house, establishing ongoing relationships with each elder.
For more information visit www.otterbein.org.