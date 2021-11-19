PEMBERVILLE — The Otterbein Pemberville SeniorLife Community has opened the Oakwood Assisted Living.
Over 20 residents moved into their suites on opening day.
“Across the country, the need for assisted living is making a rapid increase and we’re thrilled to answer area demands with the Oakwood,” said Abby Carder, marketing director at Otterbein Pemberville. “With dynamic designs and a life enrichment focus for seniors, the Oakwood has such a warm atmosphere with all private accommodations and state of the art amenities, including individualized dining experiences.”
The new neighborhood doubles the previous capacity in assisted living suites to 64 rooms, including models ranging from studios to alcove to one-bedroom suite options – all private rooms, with bathrooms and kitchenettes. The new two-story building also includes a variety of centralized common spaces on each floor complete with family-style dining, an oversized kitchen to provide meals or snacks whenever a resident wishes, sitting rooms and family visitation areas – all in an open design.
More than half of the 64 suites have already been reserved.
For more information visit otterbein.org/oakwood.