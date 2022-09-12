PEMBERVILLE — Otterbein Pemberville’s Rehabilitation and Long Stay Neighborhood is celebrating five years of having a five-star rating with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid.
In order to receive this rating, a skilled nursing facility has to have a strong survey history in quality measures, staffing, and health inspections from the state of Ohio.
“Most rehab and skilled nursing centers consider this result as exceptional and unachievable. At Otterbein, the exception is the standard” said Denice Day, executive director and nursing home administrator at Otterbein Pemberville. “We couldn’t have possibly done this, especially through the COVID-19 pandemic, without the dedication of the partners (employees) at Otterbein.”
Since 2017, Otterbein Pemberville has successfully rehabbed 546 patients, sending them back home or to their previous level of care.
Otterbein has also invested in re-construction of the rehab and long-stay neighborhoods to include all new suites with construction expected to be complete by early fall 2022.
As a result of the continued strong CMS rating, ProMedica developed an Accountable Care Organization agreement with Otterbein three years ago. This agreement allows Otterbein to provide more of a seamless transition for patients and allows the organizations to collaborate in improving outcomes in healthcare.