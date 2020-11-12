TONTOGANY — Despite the state going red due to coronavirus cases, Otsego Local Schools will stay in session five days a week.
In an email to the community on Thursday, Superintendent Adam Koch said administrators are in constant contact with the Wood County Health Department and Ben Robison, Wood County health commissioner.
“At this time we are not changing our plan. We will continue five-day in-person learning on the Otsego campus,” Koch said.
On Thursday, Wood County moved to level 3 (red) on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System.
“The numbers in Ohio and locally continue to rise. We believe strongly that our students benefit from in-person learning and we want to continue this schedule,” Koch said. “In the Otsego Local Schools Reopening Plan, we stated that if Wood County rises to an alert level 3, we would collaborate with the health department to determine if we should switch models.”
He referenced Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s public address on Wednesday.
“Our governor stated last night in the press conference that K-12 schools are doing a fantastic job and that most children are better off in school than learning remotely,” Koch said. “We believe this to be true and the data that we have supports this. Turning red does not increase the risk of contracting COVID-19 in our schools and Otsego continues to consistently implement the public health guidelines. Locally, Wood County and Otsego are not identifying significant cases within our schools due to in-school exposures.
Otsego currently has two staff members and 30 students quarantined and one student who is isolated.
From the start of the school year, Otsego had six students and five staff members who were in isolation as a result of COVID-19.
“We take our responsibilities to keep our students and staff safe seriously and believe that our entire community is doing their part,” Koch said. “We must continue to practice this as we move into the holiday season. If we want to keep our schools open, we have to follow the public health guidelines as consistently in our private lives as our kids do when they are at school. Please continue to stress the importance of wearing a mask to your children.
“Finally, we take this virus very seriously. The health and safety of our students and staff is our top priority. I want to assure everyone that we are constantly assessing our COVID-19 data. We will continue to be transparent and communicate how the virus is impacting our district through our dashboard and make the appropriate decisions based on what is happening in our buildings.”