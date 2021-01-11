Otsego High School
TONTOGANY – Otsego High School has named Erika Putnam as its December Student of the Month.
Also recognized were junior Samuel Eggenton, sophomore Corrina DeHart and freshman Emma Meek.
Putnam is the daughter of Donald and Catherine Putnam, Grand Rapids. She has been in National Honor Society for two years and is treasurer this year. She also was a 2019 American and Government Test winner.
She is a four-year band member and is first chair flute; is a four-year student council representative has been in swing choir one year, chorale three years and quiz bowl four years.
She works as a courtesy clerk at Kroger and volunteers with Wood County Teen Court and Waterville Community Church nursery.
She plans to major in English or political science in college.
Eggenton is the son of John and Mandy Eggenton, Haskins. He participates in quiz bowl (three years), Cat Attack robotics team (two years) and men’s choir and chorale.
He volunteers for the Otsego Music Boosters and the Greek American Festival.
DeHart is the daughter of Lisa Haar and Jeffrey DeHart and lives in Haskins. She has participated in competition cheer for two years, varsity cheerleading for two years and track.
Meek in the daughter of Brent and Wendy Meek, Grand Rapids. She is in her first year in FFA; has been with the Tontogany Hotwires 4-H Club for six years and is serving as treasurer; has been with the 4-H Leadership Board for two years; and is a member of the Wood County livestock judging team.