TONTOGANY — Otsego High School presented a number of scholarships at its annual awards banquet.
Erin Anderson: Thompson Working Families Scholarship $5,000; M. Margaret Foster Scholarship $2,730; Bowling Green Academic Scholarship $20,000; Honors College Study Abroad $2,000.
Kenneth Aranda: Boilermaker Local 85 Four-Year Scholarship $8,000; University Toledo scholarship $2,000.
Emilio Aranda: Boilermaker Local 85 Four-Year Scholarship $8,000; University of Toledo Incoming Freshman Scholarship $2,000.
Kylie Barbour: Regents Scholarship $5,000; University of Toledo Rocket Scholars Day Award $1,000; Regents Scholarship $2,500.
Hayden Belleville: Ohio Spartan Scholarship $60,000; OAMP Scholarship $3,600; Ohio State Trustees Scholarship $4,000’ Gleaner Life Insurance Society Scholarship $2,250.
Madeline Berry: Ohio Excellence Scholarship $10,000; Coastal Scholar Award $27,400; Miami of Ohio RedHawk Excellence Scholarship $16,000; Volunteer Firefighter’s Scholarship $667.
Abigail Brown: Board of Trustees $4,000.
Zach Canterbury: Pilgrim Scholarship Award $80,000; Discover Defiance Grant $4,000; Northwest Ohio Residential Scholarship $8,000; Service Leadership Award $6,000.
Avery Cepek: Merit Scholarship $29,600.
Miriam Chase: Prodesse Scholars Program Scholarship $8,000; Miami of Ohio RedHawk Excellence Scholarship $52,000.
Ryan Dennis: Regents Scholarship $20,000; University of Toledo Rocket Scholar Day Award $1,000; Taco Bell Scholarship $1,000.
Gabrielle Downard: Queens University Of Charlotte Merit Scholarship $48,000.
Paige Estep: Trustee Scholarship $80,000; University Freshman Academic Scholarship $16,000.
Micah Flack: Otsego Endowment Foundation Award $500.
Abby Gase: Ohio FFA HPBA Scholarship $1,000; Otsego FFA Scholarships $1,000; Ohio State CFAES Scholarships $6,000; Williamson Scholarship Award of Excellence (Purdue) $20,000; Bluegrass Spirit Scholarship (Kentucky) $50,000; Ohio Spartan Grant (Michigan State) $70,000; Wood County 4-H Honor Court/Top 4-Her $750’ Volunteer Firefighter’s Scholarship $667’ The Andersons Inc. FFA Scholarship $1,250; Waterville Rotary Scholarship $1,000; Team USA Scholarship Grant $3,000.
Graham Hauge: Freshman Academic Scholarship $18,000; University of Toledo Regents Scholarship, $22,500; Heyn Scholarship Fund $4,000; Rocket Advantage $1,000.
Khloey Hutton: Otsego Endowment Foundation Award $500.
Samuel Lee: BGSU’s University Freshman Academic Scholarship $28,000; Wittenberg University’s Provost Scholarship $100,000; Wittenberg University’s Early Ezry Award $3,000; Otsego Music Boosters Scholarship $850.
Ethan Lenox: BGSU Thompson Scholar/University Freshman $40,000; Purdue’s Presidential Scholarship $40,000; Provost Scholarship $8,000; Alumni Legacy Scholarship $500.
Elise Mancini: Academic Achievement Award $44,000.
Savannah Pickett: Champion Award $32,000.
Erika Putnam: Branch Rickey Scholarship $120,000; Miami of Ohio Redhawk Excellence Scholarship $52,000; Fordham Jogues Scholarship $40,000; Fordham Tuition Scholarship $54,000; Long Island University Presidential Scholarship $151,704; Otsego Music Boosters $850; Volunteer Firefighter’s Scholarship $667; Leo C. Tonjes Scholarship $632.53.
Alexander Richardson: Otsego Music Booster Scholarship $850; Eastern Michigan University Emerald Scholarship $30,000; EMU Housing Grant $4,000.
Ellen Roberts: Athletic Scholarship $12,000.
Jacob Roeser: University of Toledo Dean’s Scholarship $1,000.
Christian Scott: BGSU Freshman Academic Scholarship $32,000; Honors College Study Abroad Scholarship $2,000; EMU Emerald Scholarship $28,000.
Eve Serrato: Academic Excellence Scholarship $92,000; Athletic Scholarship $94,720; Huntington Scholarship $600; Otsego Endowment Foundation $500.
Ashton Serrato: President Scholarship $7,400; New American University $12,000; University of Arizona Sun Devil State $2,000; University of Findlay Trustees $21,000.
Amelia Simpson: Sibling Award $1,000; Regents Scholarship $5,000.
Madison Smith: BGSU Freshman Academic Scholarship $16,000; BGSU Choice Scholarship $4,000.
Rylee Smith: BGSU Choice Scholarship $4,000; Freshman Academic Scholarship $16,000.
Macey Thomas: Academic Excellence Scholarship $80,000; Bluffton Award $12,000; Wittenberg Provost Scholarship $100,000; Wittenberg Tiger Up! Award $2,000; Keller Grant $6,000; Mount Vernon Nazarene University Heritage Scholarship $66,000; Cedarville President’s Scholar Award $52,000,;Defiance College Pilgrim Scholarship $76,000; BGSU Academic Scholarship $16,000; BGSU Choice Award $4,000; Otsego Endowment Foundation Award $500.
Ashlynn Treen: BGSU Freshman Academic Scholarship $16,000; Distinction Scholarship $48,000; Priority Tiger Award $4,000; Merit Scholarship $100,000.