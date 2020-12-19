TONTOGANY – The number of coronavirus cases at Otsego Schools has gone up in the last month.
Superintendent Adam Koch gave an update on COVID-19 cases at the school board meeting Wednesday.
The increase has been seen since the Thanksgiving holiday, but he has been told the county is not seeing cases in schools where students and staff are in close contact.
The district is around 50/50 with students being quarantined due to close contact at school and with family and friends, Koch said.
As of Thursday, there were six students isolated: three at the high school, one at the junior high and two at the elementary. Only one employee is isolated, and that is at the elementary.
Isolation occurs when someone tests positive for COVID-19.
Also as of Thursday, there are 110 students and five employees quarantined. At the high school, there were 33 students and zero employees quarantined; at the junior high, 11 students and two employees; and at the elementary, 66 students and two employees.
Quarantine occurs when a student has been in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.
In the district, a kindergarten class was quarantined as a precaution, the girls basketball team got quarantined because a member of an opposing team got sick, and two different fifth-grade classes also were quarantined.
“The vast majority of our kids are able to get educated. Our numbers are increasing a little bit,” Koch said.
It is getting harder to find substitutes, but staff has remained healthy, he said.
“Overall with a staff of 194, we have six people out because of COVID. That is a really low percentage,” Koch said.
The district has never been above 8% in total number of students out for quarantine.
“It’s part of the health strategy,” he said, “and the quarantines are working, and the masks are working.”
At least 90% of students have always been in session, he said.
Ten students were back from quarantine Thursday and 30 will be back by Monday.
Otsego has the lowest zip codes in the county with active cases, Koch said.
As recorded by the Wood County Health Department, Tontogany and Weston have one to five active cases and Grand Rapids has six-10.
“It’s out there. I think we are continuing to manage everything really well,” Koch said, but admitted it is emotional and stressful for everyone involved.
“We’re doing the right thing for our kids and our community.”
The last major hurdle will be the upcoming holiday, he said.
Erin Anderson, the student liaison to the board, said she was happy the school made it through the semester with in-person learning.
“I think it’s a reflection of how our staff, students and administration have handled this situation,” she said.
I think people understand how far we’ve come and how we’re able to do what we’re doing,” Koch said.
Two remote practice learning days are planned for Monday and Tuesday and the district used a $90,000 grant from the state to purchase Chromebooks that are internet ready.
The district is replacing 10-year-old Chromebooks and has purchased 425 for the elementary at $170 each. The purchase was approve six months ago but delivery has kept getting delayed.
Koch said he is hoping to receive the devices by the first of January.