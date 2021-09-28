An Otsego High School junior went to bat for a ball field project and earned his Eagle Scout Award.
Neil Amborski constructed an 18 feet by 60 feet steel framed batting cage located at the Tontogany Ball Fields. It was built for the Tontogany Recreation Council for use of local baseball and softball teams.
Amborski began fundraising and planning in August 2020. It was completed in February. The final cost of project was $2358.
Amborski is a member of Eries Shores Council, Wood District Troop 347, Tontogany. Nathan Vollmar is the leader.
Amborski is a senior patrol leader and has life rank.
He plans to attend college and major in middle grade education.
He plays percussion in the high school band and is the drumline leader. He is also a drummer in the band Deacon Dubes.
He is the son of Dan and Adrienne Amborski, Bowling Green.