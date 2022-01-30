TONTOGANY — Registration for preschool and kindergarten for the 2022-23 school year begins Feb. 22 at 8 a.m. in the Elementary Commons. There will be forms to fill out in the commons.
To get on the PK list, the school will need the PK Registration Form, Otsego Registration Form, tuition contract, as well as the $210 deposit and $40 supply fee. Students must be 3 years old on or before Aug. 1 and fully potty trained.
There will be a kindergarten roundup on March 9 at 5:30 p.m. in the Elementary Commons.
Students must be 5 years old on or before Aug. 1.
Items to bring to the round up include your child’s certified birth certificate, immunization record, custody papers—if applicable, and parent’s proof of residency
There will also be a signup sheet for kindergarten screenings times. Screenings will take place in early June.