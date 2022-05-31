TONTOGANY — Otsego High School brought back its parade through district communities this year.
The parade to recognize seniors was held the afternoon of May 21 with commencement that night at the Stroh Center on the Bowling Green State University campus.
Morgan Simon is the valedictorian and Abigail Eiben is the salutatorian.
The top 5% of the class, including Simon and Eiben, are Luke Brewster, Anna Divis, Jonah Guthrie and Sedona Head.
Seniors who were expected to get their diplomas, as long as they completed all the requirements included Spencer Von Adams, Charles Alley, Maressa Allport, Ethan P. Balusik, Maci Alizabeth Renae Barnes, Sophia Vivian, Tussing Bean, Emaleigh Beer, Tyler B. Belville, Summer Faith Berry, September Rose Bradford, Luke C. Brewster, Ashley Nicole Brinkman, Brazden Nicholas Brown, Michael W. Budge
Kane E. Clark, Nicholas R. Close, Devin T. Coon, Aaron James Cowdrey, Daimen D. Crowe, Ryan L. Crowe, Jared Crozier, Richard J. Danyi, Seth M. Davies, Aubree M. Destatte, Brooke Maekenna Dey, Makayla Corinne Dingledine, Anna R. Divis, Joseph Wesley Dzierwa, Samuel J. Eggenton, Abigail Louise Eiben, Donovan Bryan Ellis, Jacob Fearing, Ellie Mae Feehan, Jasmine Rose Flores, Genevieve Elizabeth Frye
Job A. Getzinger, Leon P. Gonzales, Ty D. Greenhagen, Jonah Guthrie, Phillip Jared Hartbarger Jr., Caden Andrew Hartman, Evelyn M. Hartman, Sedona R. Head, Chase David Helberg, Reagan N. Henderson, Trevor Hennan, Tyler Michael Hitt, Hunter B. Holland, Jason A. Ingram, Jacob Keating, Shelby R. Keifer, Cooper J. Kempf, Anna Kent, Elijah Michael Kingston, Scott Koch Jr., Sophia Grace Konrad, Trenton Leiter, Hunter G. Limes, Robert Max London, Cadence M. Luce
Kaitlyn Ann Makowski, Benjamin William Malicoate, Joslynn B. Marklin, Ethan J. Marr, Caden Paul Martinez-Buehrer, Ethan D. Matthews, Micah D. May, Jessica Miller, Seth Andrew Miller, Corbin J. Molnar, Aaliyah Marie Mossbarger, Robin Marie Nigh, Taylor Marie Noe, Alexa Adia North, Cole T. Parasiliti, Caitlin Rose Percival, Rylee J. Pollard, Quentin Prowant, Bryonna Rae Purtee, Reagan Rausch, Calvin S. Renkel, Wyatt D. Richmond, Blaize Takota Robinson, Adriana E. Roemelen, Gavin D. Rye, Alexander M. Schroeder, Nicholas Valentine Seeger, Brandon James Serrato, Rodney M. Serrato, Morgan E. Simon
Caleb Owen Allen Simpson, Courtney Sierra Slee, Kennedi Elise Smith, Nathan Frederick Snyder, Cameron M. Stewart, Cladyia M. Sutherland, Aidan R. Tobar, Emily Jean Tokar, Jordan Lee Torrez, Carsyn Anne Tussing, Megan Elizabeth Vollmar, Gabriela Ann Walker, Serina Lynn Wheeler, Abbygail Emily Wichman, Dashia Ann Wiles, Katelyn R. Wilson, Kennedy Rose Wright, Moira Aylene Yaney, Jessica M. Zhukivska and Ethan J. Zimmerman.