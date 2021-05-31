TONTOGANY – When Otsego High School senior Madeline Berry started her Student of the Year campaign for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, she didn’t realize how personal it would become.
Berry lost an aunt at age 49 to colon cancer and that loss inspired her even more to participate and fundraise for the non-profit agency.
In March, Berry was named Student of the Year, beating out seven other school teams by raising $17,167 in seven weeks for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
She said she never thought she’d raise that much.
The goal of her Maddie’s Knight Vision team was $14,000 in honor of her aunt’s birthday — plus 14 is the number of her basketball jersey.
Berry was told there was no way she would raise that amount of money and to be happy if she gets $4,000.
She raised over $2,000 in the first week and it just kept trickling in.
“It was amazing how generous people were and how understanding people were,” Berry said.
She said she thinks she beat out her closest competitor from Perrysburg High School by $100.
Berry had every one of her team members write an individual letter that shared information about the competition and asked for a donation. They went through their social media accounts, friends, alumni, teammates from past teams and sent letters to everyone they knew.
Flyers were posted at businesses and on Facebook.
“That was a big one,” Berry said. “People sent in checks the whole entire time.”
She had people from Michigan, California and Florida giving money.
She also ran a Dimes for Donuts campaign on the Otsego campus and at Eastwood High School.
Each classroom got a decorated 16-ounce water bottle to fill with dimes or any loose change. There was a winner in the elementary, junior high and high school for whichever class raised the most money.
Each of those winning classes got donuts, Berry said.
“That was kind of a fluke and we just threw it out there,” she said about the fundraiser.
Her team also raffled off gift certificates donated by the White House Inn restaurant in Whitehouse – thanks to connections her mom has with the restaurant owner.
An auction was held during the night of the virtual finale and the seven donated by the Otsego community also brought in additional funds.
Berry said she was asked to be the LLS Student of the Year candidate by Brynne Limes, who competed as an Otsego senior in 2020.
“I really had no clue what is was,” she said. “I’d never heard of the Student of the Year campaign other than through what Madison and Brynne did.”
Madison Dzierwa took place in the 2019 competition after raising $40,000.
Berry met with both former competitors to learn what to expect.
Berry’s aunt died in September and she said that compelled her to compete.
But after her aunt passed away, she told herself “I’m going to raise an awesome amount of money for these people.”
Even though her aunt died of colon cancer, “any money toward any kind of research is good money.”
Students of the Year offers a seven-week program for high school students in Northwest Ohio to raise money through friendly competition. All money raised goes towards helping patients and their families, as well as crucial research to finding a cure for various types of blood cancer.
Berry is involved with DECA at Otsego along with basketball and cross country. She is a former volleyball and track competitor and used to be in FFA.
She works at Sundaze in Haskins.
She plans to study at Miami University of Ohio and major in business.
“I need to get out of my backyard,” Berry said about picking Miami. “I’ve always said I’m getting out of here. I’m going somewhere south.”
Her initial choice was Coastal Carolina University near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
“My heart was set on it.”
Until she visited the Miami campus in Oxford.
“But when I went to Miami, how can I say no to this beautiful place? As soon as I got there, it was ‘this was it for me.’”
Berry said that she has yet to figure out what she wants to do for a career.
“That is a great question that I’ve yet to figure out,” she said. “Just be happy.”
She is the daughter of Don and Georgiann Berry, Haskins.