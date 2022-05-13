TONTOGANY – Otsego’s food service department hopes to add a vegan food option this fall.
Food service Director Emilia Bires updated board members at their April meeting as to what she is doing in her department.
The district serving close to 600 lunches a day, which was up from around 400 the previous year.
Superintendent Adam Koch said that increase is due to the federal government providing free student meals during the 2021-22 school year.
“To increase by 200 meals a day is a lot for this district,” Bires said.
Bires said she added a sub sandwich serving line this year and wants to add vegan options next year.
She said she wants to add new food options to entice students to purchase meals.
At the elementary, Bires has added lunchables, similar to a lunchbox, which have included pizza, nachos, yogurt and PB&J.
“That really kicked the numbers high at the elementary,” she said.
The free breakfasts and lunches will end June 30.
Bires said it has been great for students to no longer worry about getting lunch money out of their pocket. Getting a meal in the morning also makes them learn better with a full stomach.
“We are hoping … we can get the waiver back on when school starts up,” she said.
If that does not happen, districts will have to start charging again in the fall for meals.
Board member James Harter said individuals are lobbying Congress to get those free-meal waivers in place.
“I think common sense will prevail,” he said.
Food costs and supply chain issues have made it difficult to get some items on the menus, which she is currently planning for next year.
The district has gone three years with no violations on its food service inspections, Bires said.
“Cooks that we have do make it work and they take pride in their work,” she said.
Also at the meeting, the board hired Justin Slaughterbeck, former athletic director at Van Buren, as athletic director, and Josh Lindke as head football coach. He formerly was assistant coach at Central Catholic High School in Toledo.