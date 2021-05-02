TONTOGANY – A parade again is being planned for Otsego High School seniors.
“I think the kids are excited (to have it) again,” said Superintendent Adam Koch at the April 22 board of education meeting.
“We definitely wanted to give our students that opportunity again because their last two years of high school have definitely been a roller coaster and a lot of negative impacts,” he said.
A parade was held for the Class of 2020 after the coronavirus canceled mass gatherings and in-person graduation.
“I’m glad you’re able to do something this year,” said board member Jamie Harter, who attended the meeting remotely.
“We’re going to do a few things to make it special for kids and hopefully this is the last year of not having our full repertoire of events,” Koch said. “There’s no doubt we’ll get back to normal.”
“It’s a step in the right direction,” Harter said. “The seniors deserve this.”
The parade, scheduled for May 22, will line up at 5:15 p.m. at the high school. After a 6 p.m. start, seniors will travel through Tontogany before heading to Weston. It is expected to roll into Grand Rapids around 6:50 p.m. before heading east to Williamsburg. At approximately 7:45 p.m., the parade will reach Haskins and arrive back at the high school around 8:30 p.m.
A map of the parade route can be found on the high school website at https://highschool.otsegoknights.org.
The Wood County Sheriff’s Office will provide deputies to serve as escorts.
If it is raining, the parade will be canceled.
Graduation will be held May 23 at 2 p.m. at the Bowling Green State University Stroh Center.
Also at the meeting, the board:
• Heard Koch announce that no students were quarantined or isolated as of the night of the meeting, for the second time since August. One staff member was quarantined.
• Learned from Treasurer Steve Carroll that revenues were up $370,000 and expenses were down almost $300,000.
A lot is due to grants and rebates from the solar field, he said.
The proposed state budget, if it goes through, would add around $250,000 for Otsego, back to fiscal year 2019 funding, Carroll said.
• Named Carroll head varsity boys basketball coach, replacing Jim Bostdorff, who announced his retirement in March.