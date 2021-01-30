TONTOGANY — The Otsego FFA Chapter was led by seven officers: President Abby Gase, Vice President Collin Britton, Secretary Macey Thomas, Treasurer Cade Limes, Reporter Courtney Reyome, Sentinel Savannah Hernandez and Student Adviser Cale Green.
The year has looked different because of the pandemic. Members have continued to learn and develop leadership and career skills.
In 2020 the chapter has competed in several career development events. Members have competed in Rural Soil judging, job interview, public speaking, parliamentary procedure and agricultural sales.
In rural soils 20 members competed in October. The teams evaluated soils for rural uses such as fields, pastures and wetlands. The team placed 65th in the state. The top competitors for Otsego were Natleigh Hartman, Nathan Avers and Summer Lehsten.
Members who competed in the county job interview contest were Abby Gase, Carlee Heckerman, Sam Sicfers, Emma Michael, Summer Lehsten and Rylie Kregel.
The Novice Parliamentary Procedure team placed first in both the county and district levels. At the state level the team placed seventh in the state. Team members were Jacob Guthrie, Rylie Kregel, Ayden McClure, Emma Meek, Lia Barfield, Grant Belleville, Drew Gase and Emma Michael.
The advanced parliamentary procedure team placed second in both the county and the district. Team members were Abby Gase, Savannah Hernandez, Abbey Eiben, Morgan Simon, Hayden Belleville, Macey Thomas and Sam Scifers.
The Ag Sales team is preparing for the February contest. Team members are Carlee Heckerman, Abbey Eiben, Drew Gase, Summer Lehsten and Emma Di Feterrici.
There have been chapter meetings and the annual citrus, apple and beef sale was held in the fall.
In October the chapter participated in a virtual chapter degree ceremony with all county FFA chapters.
Members who received chapter degrees were Nathan Avers, Clay Battin, Ben Bergman, Abby Cornell, Carter Creps, Emma Di Feterici, Kiana Dingledine, Chloe Downs, Abby Eberly, Bryndie Funk, Emma Gibbs, Nataleigh Hartman, Zack Hillyard, Chesney Kuron, Carson Lathrop, Summer Lehsten, Corinne Rizziello and Addisyn Stott.
The chapter was named and honored during the National FFA Convention as a Three Star National Chapter Award Winner. This is the highest honor a chapter can receive; 100% of members participated in the virtual FFA National Convention.
The chapter had three members earn American FFA Degrees, which is the highest degree a member can earn, at the National FFA Convention. Less than 2% of the membership earn their American FFA Degrees.
Montgomery Alexander is the daughter of Scott Alexander and Barbie Valentine. Alexander served as a chapter officer, the reporter and secretary. Alexander’s supervised agricultural experience projects included raising market cattle and market pigs. Alexander attends the University of Toledo and is a political science major.
William Gase, the son of Bill and Mary Gase, attends the Ohio State University, majoring in agribusiness. Gase’s SAE was raising market goats and market pigs.
Sydney Mazey is the daughter of Ryan and Sandy Mazey. Mazey attends UT, majoring in nursing. Mazey’s supervised agricultural experience projects included raising market steers and market hogs.
During the summer members were busy with their supervised agricultural experience projects which ranged from raising crops and animals to job placement and research projects.
Ninety-five percent of the chapter exhibited projects at the Wood County Fair. The projectsincluded livestock and shop and crop. Jacob Thomas and Caleb Baus represented the chapter in the annual Tractor Operators contest. Courtney Reyome earned the Woodworkers Guild outstanding wood shop project.
Otsego FFA is a satellite program of Penta Career Center.