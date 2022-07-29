TONTOGANY – Otsego Local Schools said goodbye — but not farewell — to the man who has led the district for the last 10 years.
Wednesday’s board of education meeting was the last for Adam Koch as superintendent.
His resignation was effective Sunday. Koch has accepted the treasurer job at Sylvania Schools.
“I can’t thank you enough for what you guys have done for me in my leadership role here, giving me a chance 10 years ago,” Koch said. “We’ve had a great run.”
“I think it’s the best chance we ever took,” said board member James Harter.
Koch joined the district in December 2010 as treasurer and was named superintendent in June 2012.
Wednesday was a little hard, Koch said, adding that he was in a funk all day.
“I’m excited for your future,” he told the board. “I’m going to be your biggest cheerleader, your biggest fan as a parent with my three kids still going here.”
Koch said he plans to continue to live and volunteer in the district.
“I can’t wait to be a parent and a supporter and watch what you guys continue to do,” he said. “I just want to say thank you and try not to cry as I did in front of about 200 staff members.”
Kevin O’Shea, who was named Otsego High School principal in 2013, will take over as superintendent.
“I truly believe you are in better hands than when I was a part of the community,” Koch said about O’Shea. “I think you guys made a phenomenal decision in getting Kevin into that role.”
“We need to say thank you,” said board member Mark Tolles.
Harter, who is currently the longest-tenured board member, said they have talked about how they took a chance with Koch.
“From day one, I think you did what you needed to do. … At that time, we had a community that was still grieving over some issues that we enforced, and you were able to bring the community together quickly,” Harter said.
Despite sometimes vocal community protest, the board in January 2009 voted to consolidate its elementary schools and close buildings in Grand Rapids, Weston and Haskins.
Harter was board president at the time.
The new elementary opened in September 2012.
“We’re as strong as we’ve ever been,” Harter said.
“I think the support for the schools is great and that’s because of the leadership you provided,” he told Koch. “Morale, internally and externally, is the best it’s ever been.”
Harter said he was excited to have O’Shea lead Otsego.
“I know you will take where we are at and move the needle forward,” Harter said.
O’Shea spent Wednesday in Columbus for new superintendent training.
“He’s been great in this transition process,” he said about Koch. “I’m very thankful for him but sad to see him go.”