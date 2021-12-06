The Wood County Prosecutor’s Office has announced the winners in the 2021 Safety Kids calendar contest.
The competition was open to all Wood County school students in grades 5-8.
The winners were announced at a ceremony on Nov. 13.
Tanna Wilson, a seventh grader at Otsego Junior High School, was the grand prize winner. Her art will be featured on the cover of the calendar, as a month, and she received $50 from the prosecutor’s office.
Monthly winners will have their art featured as a month and received $25 from the prosecutor’s office.
These students included Isabella Armentano, grade 6, Bowling Green Christian Academy; Kenzie Kane, grade 6, Bowling Green Christian Academy; Simon Baney, grade 8, Bowling Green Christian Academy; Lila Vanneman, grade 8, Bowling Green Middle School; Brynn Sheets, grade 7, Eastwood Middle School; Lera Prishehepova, grade 7, Eastwood Middle School; Lauren Euler, grade 6, Otsego Junior High School; Rylynn Brokamp, grade 6, Otsego Junior High School; Addison Bickley, grade 7, Otsego Junior High School; Janie Lehsten, grade 7, Otsego Junior High School; Allyson Hoffman, grade 7, Otsego Junior High School.
Honorable mention winners will have their art feature on the back of the calendar.
These winners included Lilly Loomis, grade 7, All Saints Catholic School; Sam Wiles, grade 7, Bowling Green Middle School; Lauren Ellis, grade 7, Eastwood Middle School; Addie Ruffner, grade 5, Kenwood Elementary; Felix Salazar, grade 7, North Baltimore Middle School; Santino Pino, grade 7, Otsego Junior High School; Gracelynn Mills, grade 7, Otsego Junior High School; Danica Branson, grade 8, Otsego Junior High School; Harmony Kelsey, grade 8, Rossford Junior High School; Mia MacBride, grade 5, Saint Rose Elementary; Eleanor Anderson, grade 6, Saint Rose Elementary; and Addison Stierwalt, grade 5, St. Aloysius School.