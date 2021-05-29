TONTOGANY — The Otsego High School learning environment extends past the classroom.
For five years now, the school has offered a garden program for students to participate in for science credit.
Debbie Ayers and Michael Brewster teach the garden course and were involved with the program from the beginning. Brewster said the idea for the program came from Superintendent Adam Koch.
Ayers said the goal was to offer a class where students would work hands on to make a tangible product.
“There’s a real need in schools for hands-on learning, teaching real-world experiences and getting kids to not just be looking at a book. Let’s get them out and do something. This is a great class to do that with,” she said.
At the start, the program received a $25,000 grant from Monsanto, an agriculture company.
The program is a Penta Career Center satellite program. Penta helps with any problems the program encounters and provides supplies for the garden and the greenhouse.
The garden started out with three raised garden beds. It has expanded to include six raised garden beds and a greenhouse.
The program allows the students to work independently. Ayers said the students do everything themselves. From planting to problem solving any issues they have, the students are in full control of their work.
In the class, students mainly grow different kinds of flowers and produce. Each year, something different is being grown.
Brewster said the program’s specialty is making hanging baskets.
“The students love making them. They each make a few and it’s theirs to take care of until they part ways with it,” Ayers said.
Otsego Local Schools makes good use of the produce grown from the program.
Brewster said that the tomatoes the class grows are used by the cafeteria and the school’s home economics class.
The gardens are also used by the elementary school. Brewster said kindergarteners planted pumpkins and first graders planted Indian corn last fall.
Ayers said they donate the remaining produce to the Otsego Food Pantry. They also give away the remaining produce or flowers.
Brewster said the students enjoy the program and many spend their free time in the greenhouse.
“I think it does fill a real niche at the school. There’s a lot of students that want to work with living things and they enjoy it. Our numbers have grown for the past three years,” he said.
The program has grown from filling one class to now having two garden classes for the past couple years.
Ayers and Brewster teach their students about floral design and landscaping. Along with learning about different garden activities, the course touches on the basics of business.
“It’s good for those kids that like plants and it’s also a vocational class. There’s some part of it that teaches them about business, spreadsheets, finances and those kinds of things,” Brewster said.
There is also an element to the class that teaches the students practical knowledge.
“I remember the first year when we were filling the beds, some of the kids didn’t know how to use a wheelbarrow,” Ayers said.
Brewster said they had at least two students from the program go on to pursue a career in landscaping. There is also a student who is graduating this year who will go to Ohio State University to pursue floral design.