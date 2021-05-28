TONTOGANY — There was some double vision at the Otsego High School graduation this year. Five sets of twins received diplomas.
“This is the most twins we’ve had, but last year we did have two sets of triplets,” Principal Kevin O’Shea said. “This is by far the most twins we’ve had in a graduating class.”
Close enough to finish each other’s thoughts, the twins agree that it’s good to also celebrate their differences.
“It’s always a competition between us, to see who is better, even though you can’t compare the two. But I would say it’s always good to have your own identity and always do what you want to do, and not what the other twin does,” Ashton Serrato said of his relationship with his sister Eve.
Three of the five sets of twins met at the school earlier this month. The other two sets that made it for the photo are Mary and Thomas Herr and Rylee and Madison Smith. The other two sets are identical twins Emilio and Kenneth Aranda and Bradley and Ethan Abbe.
Their senior year was unusual, with the pandemic, but each individual is making their own way.
Eve and Ashton will be the only pair moving apart, going almost entirely across the country from each other.
She will be headed east, to New Jersey.
“I’m going to Monmouth University, to play softball. Well, I’m obviously going to study too,” Eve said.
All three sets of twins laughed, because Eve is a standout softball player. She he plans to major in marine biology.
Her brother is headed out west, to attend Grand Canyon University in Phoenix, Arizona, in their nursing program.
“It’s going to be super weird. I haven’t been away from him for more than a week, and that was just recently,” Eve said. “It was strange. I missed him.”
“Whenever we’re gone, we’re always texting, or FaceTiming, or just calling. It’s little things,” Ashton said. “We always keep up with each other. I have no doubt in my mind that we will always know what we are doing, and knowing our friends. With her softball, I’m going to be making sure that I’m watching every game and keeping up with each other.”
With the constant comparisons, Ashton recommends that twins create their own identity. He’s on the track team.
“We play completely different sports. I play basically every ball sport and he does basically every running sport,” Eve said.
All three sets felt the most unusual thing to deal with as twins, is people asking them if they are twins.
Mary is doing a gap year after graduation, and her brother will be doing the same.
She is regularly asked if Thomas is her brother. He is much bigger than her, so most people assume that he is older.
Rylee and Madison will both be going to Bowling Green State University.
Rylee will be going into an English Ed program, while Madison is going into accounting. Both of them took virtual classes at Owens Community College the past year, on the College Credit Plus program.
“We are super close. We both play volleyball,” Rylee said. “Ultimately, she’s my best friend. There really isn’t a time when we’re not with each other.”
“She finishes my sentences and she always knows what I’m thinking. We know each other more than we know anybody else,” Madison said.
All of the twins were asked if they were looking forward to being apart.
”Yes, and no,” four twins said simultaneously of thought of separation.
“It will be nice to go our own ways, but I know we’re going miss each other. It’s going to be hard the first couple months,” Ashton said. “It’s not going to help that we’re going to be 3,000 miles away. We’ll go from living with each other every single day for the last 18 years to maybe seeing each other once a year. It is going to be pretty hard.”
All six twins have gone to school in Wood County their entire lives.
“Me and my twin brother are pretty inseparable. We’re always doing things together, and it’s kind of weird when you don’t have that extra hand,” Emilio said in a follow-up interview. “I’d be lying if I said that me and my twin didn’t sometimes cheat off each other.”
He and Kenneth didn’t have many classes together, but that didn’t stop some shenanigans.
“I remember as a kid … every April Fools, we’d get together and switch a class. The teachers would never find out,” he said.
That twin knowledge also helped them with football.
“Emilio and Kenneth were both on the football team that went the distance. They are as competitive as they come,” O’Shea said.
“I played more with the skilled backs and he was more of a lineman. But yeah, Ken maybe blocking someone out, I just new Ken’s style of playing,” Emilio said.
They both plan on going into a medical-related field, like nursing, attending the University of Toledo.
Bradley and Ethan’s mother, Barb, spoke about the fifth set of Otsego twins. They have been extremely busy the past year, attending classes at Penta Career Center.
Bradley was studying construction electricity and already has a job with Schneider Sons’ Electric. Meanwhile Ethan was in the automotive program and is working at BioFit Engineered Products.
The brothers come from a large family, with four older siblings.
“They are best friends. They are identical,” Barb said. “But their personalities are very different. Whatever they do, it will be together. They’ve talked about running an automotive shop. Bradley would run the office and Ethan would be the mechanic.”
O’Shea had glowing remarks about all five sets of twins.
“They are all great kids. They are all very competitive. Just all great kids. Nothing out of the ordinary as far as goofiness goes, just great kids. I wish them the best of luck. They are going to do really awesome things. We just think the world of them,” O’Shea said.