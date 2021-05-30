TONTOGANY — Otsego High School softball senior Eve Serrato always had a dream of playing softball. In her final year with the Knights, Serrato isn’t just playing the game, she is dominating it.
Through 22 games so far this season, Serrato is hitting at an incredible .610 batting average with 46 RBIs, 47 runs scored, 10 home runs, 10 triples and nine stolen bases.
The height of her individual accomplishments this season came on April 19, her birthday, where in a home matchup with Eastwood, Serrato notched a triple, three home runs and knocked in six RBIs.
“It was definitely something that I wasn’t intending to happen, but it just happened. I was just grateful to have such a good game,” Serrato said.
The incredible year has made it possible for her to sign on to play Division I college softball at Monmouth University, only the fourth Otsego softball player to play at the Division I level.
Monmouth, though a smaller school, has a stellar softball program.
This season, the Hawks are 25-9 overall and 25-7 in conference. In the last full season back in 2019 for the program, the team won a conference title, and saw themselves in the NCAA tournament for the second straight season.
The success of the program, however, was just one piece of the puzzle for Serrato.
“What really drew me to Monmouth was the coaching staff. It was a whirlwind of events, I went there, and I absolutely loved it and then with the opportunity of what they gave me athletically and academically, it is just where I was meant to be,” she said.
Through all of the individual accomplishments though, it is the success of the Knights this season that has given her the most pride.
The team is 19-3 overall, 13-0 in the NBC and, as of early May, had already clinched a conference title this season. On top of all that, the team is also ranked No. 10 in the state in Division III. All of this came after last year, when no one in the state of Ohio experienced a softball season.
“It has been a great accomplishment. We have been working for this for so long. I mean last year we pounded it because we knew we had so much extra time with COVID. It was like a punch in the gut when COVID hit so we knew we had to get back to work and work even harder to get where we wanted to be,” Serrato said.
All of this started when Serrato was 8 years old and looking up to her older brother Codie, a three-sport athlete in football, basketball and baseball for the Knights. Watching him spurned her love for the game that eventually got her to college.
“I have always looked up to my big brother. He was just that one person that stood out to me and I’ve just kind of looked up to him. It was something that I always wanted to do when I was little, just watching him play I knew that is what I wanted to do and with my determination I knew I could do anything I wanted,” Serrato said.
Her older brother wasn’t the only role model in her life; her parents, grandparents and coaches played a big role too. As did her “best friend,” twin brother Ashton, who runs track for the Knights.
“He (Ashton) has just been my best friend — I mean he is there for everything. He supported me throughout it all and I can’t thank him enough. He has been my best friend since we were born and I’m so grateful for him,” Serrato said.
One of hardest parts about graduation will be being apart from her twin brother for an extended amount of time, something that neither of them have experienced in their lives.
“It is going to be hard; my twin brother is going across the United States to Arizona, so it is definitely going to be different. I haven’t been away from him for more than a week since we were born so it is definitely going to be a struggle and a change, but I think we are both excited for the opportunity,” Serrato said.
So, though Serrato will be ending her time at Otsego in less than a month, she knows that she is on to bigger and better things, and she wouldn’t have changed the last four years at all.
“It has been great; I couldn’t have asked for anything better. The community, the school, we have been welcomed, we have been cheered. It has been a great opportunity and I wouldn’t have chosen a different school,” Serrato said.