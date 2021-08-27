TONTOGANY – Otsego Local Schools has support from its residents for its new mask policy.
An estimated 100 people showed up for Thursday’s board of education meeting, with all but one speaker voicing support of the policy, which requires masks be worn in school.
Board President Brad Anderson said masks were required to attend the meeting, which was held in the auditorium. Those not wearing a mask were asked to leave.
Those who didn’t adhere to the rule would be escorted out by a sheriff’s deputy, he said.
In a letter to the community on Aug. 17, Superintendent Adam Koch said that masks will keep kids in school. This was a pivot from the message the previous week that masks would be encouraged, but not required, when classes started Wednesday.
Morgan Simon, a senior class member on the varsity cheerleading squad, said that if face coverings will keep school open, the students will wear them.
“The one thing we want for our senior year is to have some sort of normalcy,” Simon said.
Natasha Bartley said she formerly homeschooled her six children, who will be in pre-kindergarten through high school this year.
She said she is happy school administrators are listening to the experts, including the Wood County Health Department, which recommends masks in schools.
“Their mission is to keep the citizens of Wood County safe,” Bartley said. “And I want to make sure my children have a right to a safe education.”
She, who asked that administration continue to listen to the experts, said that she has a medically fragile daughter who will be in preschool.
“My daughter has a right to be safe at school. She has a right to a public education,” Bartley said.
Shannon Sorosiak, an Otsego graduate and parent who works as an educator in another district, said the decision to mandate masks was a no-brainer.
If a child is wearing a mask in school and comes in contact with another who tests positive for coronavirus, they will not have to quarantine.
“Our kids have to be in school. They have to be in school to learn,” Sorosiak said.
Andrew Richardson, a 2018 graduate, thanked the board for requiring masks.
“We have to do everything we can to keep our kids safe from this disease,” he said. “Don’t think not just about yourselves, but about everyone around you.”
Erin Stickel, a 2005 Otsego alumna with two kids in the school district and two in preschool, also supported the administration and leadership.
She said she didn’t necessarily believe the evidence expressed by county or state leadership.
“However, we do believe it’s more important to have our social 14-year-old in school with his peers and the ability to be educated by our top-tier staff,” Stickel said. “If it means they have to be masked to do that, then that’s what we’ll do.”
Michael Richardson, a member of the Otsego community for 17 years, said that Perrysburg Schools recently implemented a mask mandate after starting the school year with masks optional.
He cited a comment made by Perrysburg Superintendent Tom Hosler. Hosler said it is time to set aside the debate of whether masks work or not, Richardson paraphrased. Wearing masks keep our kids in school.
Matt Urich, who is new to the district with a child in first grade, agreed.
“The real argument for masking is the experience of schools that have gone back without masks,” he said.
Jeni Baranski, who has two kids in the district, also cited Perrysburg, and added Sylvania, as districts that have walked back their mask-optional start of the school year because of a surge in cases.
‘’Masking is going to keep our kids in school,” she said. “Without quarantines, they are not missing out on learning.”
Unlike last year, everyone wearing masks in schools who are exposed in the classroom may stay in school as long as they don’t develop symptoms.
While masks are unpopular, “sometime the unpopular thing to do is the right thing to do,” Baranski said.
Anna Reese, who has children at the elementary, was the lone person who spoke against wearing masks.
Reese, who has been a substitute aide in the district, said wearing masks should be up to the parents.
She said parents have shared with her their child has come home with vomit or snot in their masks and even blood from nosebleeds. She has noticed students chewing on their masks and dropping them on the ground before putting them back on.
She said she had 109 signatures from people who support the freedom to choose masks.
When Reese approached the podium again to speak on behalf on someone who could not make it, she was told to push her mask up.
She had pulled it down to her chin while speaking.
“I’m not afraid of COVID,” Reese said, while several people in the audience said they were.
Employees of the district also voiced support of wearing masks.
Gina Swartz, a 2000 Otsego graduate, is a kindergarten teacher with two children who also attend Otsego.
“As an employee of the district, it is clear to me that our administration and the board have had one main goal in mind in the last 18 months — student success,” she said.
Swartz commended district leaders for the difficult decision they have made while keeping students’ health, safety, well-being and education at the forefront.
“The decisions that have been made were to give our students the best chance for success and normalcy,” she said.
Swartz encouraged those in attendance to remember that Otsego stayed face to face in the classroom last year, which is an incredible accomplishment.
“When we face adversity, we have to find a way to persevere. We must do what’s best for our kids. … The mask decision was made with one goal in mind: students’ success.”
It is time to rally again for the kids, Swartz said.
“We want them in school. We need them in school,” she said.
Pam Heyman, who works in the district, said she ended up with COVID and she didn’t want it again and she didn’t want kids to get it.
“As we saw the cases start to rise in August … you came together and decided to put protocols in place that will protect the students and the staff,” she said to board members.
As the board voted to revise its Safe Return to School plan to include the mask mandate, member Mark Tolles suggested two amendments and was heckled from the audience.
First, he wanted to amend the plan to include all athletic and extracurricular activities, including spectators, be required to wear masks.
“If we’re going to do this, we’ve got to do it consistently,” Tolles said.
“Oh, come on,” said an audience member.
When that amended failed for lack of a second, Tolles proposed a second amendment to suspend all extracurricular and athletic activities until the mask mandate ends.
That failed for lack of a second.
Board member Jamie Harter quieted the angry voices in the audience. He said they didn’t always have to agree, but they should listen to each other.
“At the end of the day, we take into account those different opinions and then try to make a decision we think is in the best interest of our kids,” Harter said.
Tolles voted no to the updated plan, stating he couldn’t support it if the district wasn’t going to follow the science and be consistent.
“One of the many things I love about the Otsego community is the passion that we have for our kids,” said Superintendent Adam Koch, thanking everyone who showed up for the meeting.
The mask decision was not easy, he said.
“We were in a no-win situation,” Koch said. “We all want what is best for our students.”
He said the district was praised last year for offering in-person learning the entire year and he wants to provide that again. This is not a permanent decision, Koch said.
“No one likes masks. I’m over it, too. But cases are surging, and we need to proactively ride this wave.”
Last year, 625 students were quarantined, some three or four times, with 4,375 days missed by healthy students sitting at home, Koch said.